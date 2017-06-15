Montgomery Man Loses Life in Elmore Co. Crash

Posted:
Updated:

by Rashad Snell

A single-vehicle crash at 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, has claimed the life of a Montgomery man.

Larry Michael Montgomery Jr., 29, was killed when the 2005 Kia Amanti he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Montgomery, who was not using a seat belt, was fatally injured. The preliminary investigation indicates that speed may have been a factor.

The crash occurred on U.S. 31 at the 86.5 mile marker, approximately a half mile from the city of Prattville.

Nothing further is available as Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate.

 

