Overcrowding at Pike Animal Shelter

by Danielle Wallace

Workers at the Pike Animal Shelter have their hands full with 200 animals.

“We’re out of space completely. We’ve got dogs in the hallway. They’re in kennels and crates,” says shelter director Jacqueline Meeks.

While it makes the job harder for shelter director Jacqueline Meeks and volunteers. Meeks says it’s worth it to make sure these animals are safe.

“Spring and summer are the worst times of the year for this to happen…Cat season especially. People go on vacation, they don’t want to take responsibility of boarding their animals or taking care of them,” says Meeks.

Meeks says everyday is different. Thursday alone, animal patrol brought in sixteen animals from across the county.

“One day we may not get in any and the next day, we may get in five or six, seven or eight. You never know,” says Meeks.

“We have to take care each and everyone of them. We clean after them, we have to love on all of them,” says volunteer, Tawanda Harris.

With many shelters facing over-crowding, Meeks is stressing one thing to help.

“The most important thing is just spaying and neutering your pets.I understand a lot of these are strays but people just aren’t taking responsibility of their pets,” says Meeks.

She say’s that important tip for pet owners, makes all the difference for these animals.

Several dogs are heading to rescues in Cleveland, Ohio Saturday and several more are also leaving for Florida in hopes they will find forever homes there.