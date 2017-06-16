Biscuits Drop Game 2 of 5 Game Series

by Rashad Snell

The Biscuits (35-32) lost their second game of their five-game series against the Mississippi Braves (33-34) on Thursday night, falling to their South Division rivals by a score of 4-1 at Trustmark Park. The Biscuits (35-32) lost their second game of their five-game series against the Mississippi Braves (33-34) on Thursday night, falling to their South Division rivals by a score of 4-1 at Trustmark Park.

Greg Harris (3-6) got the nod for Montgomery and pitched well going 6.2 innings and allowing just two runs on four hits with three walks and seven strikeouts. But it was not enough to match 19-year-old righty Mike Soroka (8-3), who kept the Biscuits off-balance all night going seven shutout innings, surrendering only three hits with five strikeouts and walking only one in the victory. The Canadian now leads the Southern League in wins.

Mississippi got on the board first in the third thanks to Keith Curcio’s RBI-fielder’s choice that scored Connor Lien from third. But it wasn’t until the seventh when the M-Braves doubled their lead on a Dylan Moore RBI-single.

Up 2-0, Mississippi would double their lead again in the eighth with another RBI-fielder’s choice off the bat of Travis Demeritte and an RBI-single by Jared James-both off Biscuits reliever Ian Gibaut, who took over after a scoreless third of an inning by Jordan Harrison.

In the ninth, Braxton Lee would lay down a bunt single before a Justin Williams triple scored the center fielder to spoil the Mississippi shutout and make it a 4-1 ballgame. But Jesse Biddle would eventually slam the door, striking out Nathan Lukes to end the game, and hand the Biscuits their seventh loss in eight games.