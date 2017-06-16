Earlier Than Usual Back-to-School Tax Holiday

by Tim Lennox

State officials have moved the sales-tax-free holiday back.

The state Revenue Department writes:

“In accordance with Act 2017-120, the Back-to-School Sales Tax Holidays will be held each year on the third full weekend of July instead of the first full weekend of August.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. (CST) on Friday July 21, 2017, and ending at twelve midnight on Sunday July 23, 2017, Alabama will hold its twelfth annual sales tax holiday giving shoppers the opportunity to purchase certain school supplies, computers, and clothing free of state sales or use tax. Local sales and use tax may apply – see list of participating cities and counties.”