Georgia Lottery Partners with Atlanta Braves for Million Dollar Challenge

by Rashad Snell

The Georgia Lottery is partnering with the Atlanta Braves to give fans a chance to win $1 million. At Braves games this season, fans will have the opportunity to win big in the Georgia Lottery Million Dollar Challenge through a real-time trivia game with FanBeat.

The predictive gaming experience can be accessed from the MLB.com Ballpark app. Fans must answer all questions correctly to complete a “perfect game” and win the $1 million prize.

During home games, fans at SunTrust Park can play along in the app during breaks in the action. From predicting the next play to answering trivia questions, fans submit their answer between innings and then watch the play unfold to see if they are correct. To complete a “perfect game,” fans must answer all 28 questions correctly during the game.

“Our fans had a great time playing along last season and winning prizes, and we are beyond excited to offer a $1 million prize to our fans thanks to the Georgia Lottery,” said Greg Mize, director of digital for the Atlanta Braves. “FanBeat saw tremendous success at our games last year, and we know this will only increase the amount of fans playing along.”

Additionally, single-game prizes and instant win prizes will be provided by both the Braves and the Georgia Lottery. With every correct answer, points are earned for prizes that can be redeemed at Guest Services located outside Section 111.

“We are proud of our long-term partnership with the Braves and thrilled to provide fans with a chance to win $1 million,” Georgia Lottery Corp. President and CEO Debbie D. Alford said. “This promotion will boost excitement and product awareness, which ultimately will generate profits for Georgia’s lottery-funded HOPE Scholarship and Pre-K programs.”

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Lottery to offer the first ever $1 million prize for a live-action predictive play game,” said Ed Trimble, CEO of FanBeat. “Once again the Braves are raising the bar in Major League Baseball for innovative fan engagement at the ballpark.”

Throughout the season, fans can accrue points for a season-long competition each time they come to a Braves home game and play along. At the end of the season, a grand prize winner will be awarded a $5,000 cash prize courtesy of Georgia Lottery. Additional prizes for top finishers will be provided by the Braves and include a 2018 spring training trip, VIP batting practice experiences, and autographed team jerseys.