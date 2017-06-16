Gov. Kay Ivey Announces Lowest Unemployment Rate Since 2008

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey and Alabama Dept. of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington have announced that Alabama’s May unemployment rate has fallen to 4.9%, the lowest rate since March 2008.

May’s rate represents 107,364 unemployed persons.

“Over the past three months, our unemployment rate has fallen by an impressive 1.3 percentage points. May’s figures represent the lowest unemployment rate in more than nine years and more people working now than in the last ten years,” Governor Ivey said.

“It is a team effort, and I sure am proud this rate decrease occurred during my first full month in office. We will continue to exhaust every effort and explore every opportunity until every Alabamian who wants a job, has a job,” she said.

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are: Shelby County at 3.1%, Elmore County at 3.4%, and Cullman County at 3.5%. Counties with the highest unemployment rates are: Ivey’s native Wilcox County at 10.9%, Clarke County at 8.0%, and Lowndes County at 7.4%.

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are: Vestavia Hills at 2.7%, Homewood at 2.8%, and Hoover at 3.0%. Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are: Prichard at 7.4%, Selma at 7.3%, and Anniston at 5.6%.