More Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms This Weekend

by Elissia Wilson

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly in west Alabama then mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms with highs near 90°.