More Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms This Weekend
Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly in west Alabama then mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.
Saturday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Sunday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms with highs near 90°.