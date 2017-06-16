More Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms This Weekend

by Elissia Wilson

Tonight:  Scattered thunderstorms early, mainly in west Alabama then mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday:  A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday:  A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms with highs near 90°.

