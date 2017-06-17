Faith in Action Group Rally’s on Mass Incarceration

by Danielle Wallace

One group of people are making their voices heard on the issue of mass incarceration in Alabama.

People part of Faith in Action Alabama, believe it’s an issue that people of all faiths need to address. They say Alabama has the 5th highest incarceration rate in the world. Members of Faith in action say that info is gathered from statistics from the Department of Justice and statistics from various agencies and advocates.

“If we had better mental health services,if we had better child juvenile services we think that we could stem the tide of so many young people-especially African American males being involved in the criminal justice system,” says Manuel Williams, Treasurer of Faith in Action Alabama.

People attending Saturday’s rally came from Faith in Action groups in Huntsville, Brmingham, Mobile and Montgomery.