Hot & Muggy With More Storms

by Ben Lang

Lower thunderstorm coverage so far this afternoon. There is a weak upper level disturbance centered right above the area, causing these showers to move in a counterclockwise fashion. Tonight, expect the summertime pattern to repeat itself, with shower and thunderstorm coverage dwindling after sunset. It will be mostly dry & muggy overnight, with lows only reaching the lower 70s.

Sunday will start off partly cloudy, but by the late morning to around noon showers and storms will once again fire up. Highs may reach the low 90s, just depending on where it rains and when, but upper 80s are a sure bet across the entire area.

The long term forecast remains mostly the same. Scattered afternoon showers and storms will be a possibility just about each afternoon through the middle of the week. Coverage of storms may be a bit better on Monday and Tuesday thanks to an approaching cold front.

Some uncertainty enters the forecast due to that cold front and also the possible development of a tropical system in the gulf. We may get that cold front close enough to actually provide us some cooler air for about Tuesday through Thursday, but the chance for rain remains in the forecast for those days. It also looks like we won’t see a return of drier air to the area, so the muggy pattern will persist. Some models bring a weak tropical system into the Alabama coast, which may amplify rain chances towards the end of the week. Lots of uncertainty with that, but worth monitoring.