Flash Flooding in Parts of Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/4 flood4

2/4 flood1

3/4 flood2

4/4 flood3







A slow-moving section of rain left parts of Montgomery flooded this morning. The flash flooding was concentrated mainly in an area of Cloverdale and extended northward toward Prattville.

These images are from Cloverdale, where the water was a few inches deep over intersections, yards and other low-lying areas.

Stay with Alabama News Network and the Weather Authority for updates on the rain.