Flooding Leads to Travel Problems in Prattville

by Alabama News Network Staff

Several inches of rain has fallen in Prattville this morning, leading to several reports of flash flooding.

That has prompted the Autauga Co. Emergency Management Agency to close a roadway and issue advisories for other highways.

The EMA has closed Autauga County Road 47. In addition, it has reported that parts of U.S. Highway 82 near the 82 Auto Parts store has water over the roadway. Highway 14 from County Road 29 to Simmons Road also has water over the road, as of Sunday morning.

Stay with Alabama News Network for updates on the changing road conditions. Get the latest forecast from the Weather Authority.