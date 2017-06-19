Cloverdale Flooding Issues

by Ellis Eskew

Some Cloverdale residents are still cleaning up after the weekend storm.



Heavy rain and drains not working properly caused much of the water to back up on Rose Lane.

Joey King’s yard was flooded along with the inside of his house.

“So it got about two feet deep in our yard, and we had 8 inches of water inside the house,” said King.

He says this has gone on for 28 years and the city hasn’t done anything to help.

“It’s frustrating. We spend about 30 thousand dollars working on our floors and having the plaster ceilings replaced last year, updated our kitchen, and we try to keep the house up. And you know it’s frustrating because we have this damage to our floors from a fungus growing under there,” said King.

We’re told the flooding issue will be brought up at Tuesday night’s city council. Alabama News Network will keep you updated on any new developments.