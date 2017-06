Man Charged in Fatal E. South Blvd Shooting

by Darryl Hood

Montgomery police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend.

23-year-old Deunte Rogers was shot in the 500 block of E. South Boulevard just after midnight Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

38-year-old Frank Pollard of Montgomery has been charged with Rogers’ murder.

Pollard is being held in the Montgomery County jail on a $150,000 bond.