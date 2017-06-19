More Flooding Possible

Posted:

by Elissia Wilson

The combination of a cold front and a potential tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico will keep rain chances high for most of the week.  The main threat that our area will face over the next 2 day will be flooding.  Up to 4″ of rain will be possible.

Rest of Today:  A good chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy with highs int he upper 80s.

Tonight:  A slight chance for isolated thunderstorms otherwise mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.

Tuesday:  Mostly cloudy with heavy rain at times; expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Related Posts

Tropical Mischief Means Higher Rain Chances this W...
More Rain Possible Overnight
Hot & Muggy With More Storms
More Scattered Showers and Thunderstorms This Week...