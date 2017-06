MPD Investigates Fatal Eagle Circle Shooting

by Rashad Snell

On Monday, June 19, MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 5800 block of Eagle Circle in reference to a subject shot. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, an adult male was located who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead.

The circumstances surrounding this fatal shooting are under investigation and nothing additional is available.