Old Flip’s Uptown Grill Building In Montgomery Torn Down

by Jalea Brooks

Just days after the demolition of the of the old Flip’s burger joint, in Montgomery city councilman Richard Bollinger outlines new plans for this stretch of Perry Hill Road. He says “our intent with Perry Hill road is to continue that 5 lane all the way back down to the interstate”

Those plans include not only widening Perry Hill Road but aligning the street with Dalraida Road. A major part of this ongoing project, was removing what Bollinger and others call an eyesore. Bollinger explains “this kind of cleans that area up and will really help dress it up and look a lot better”.

As for the revitalization of the surrounding area, Bollinger says several new developments are also in the works. He references several eateries and the Screws Armory that is being torn down and the space used for a park.

The councilman says he’s heard positive feedback from many that live and commute in the area. “People over here in Bellhurst, in County Downs , it gives them something that’s really nice dressy… the eateries are close by they don’t have to drive downtown or further out East.

He warns that it will be a little while longer before the master plan is finished. He adds “I would think in the next 3 years , we would start to see this intersection modified pretty quickly”. The Perry Hill road project is a joint project between the state department of transportation and the city of Montgomery.