Tropical Mischief Means Higher Rain Chances this Week

by Ryan Stinnett

A cold front is moving through Central Alabama today, and is expected to stall out across the area during the late afternoon and early evening hours. This will allow for another round of showers and thunderstorms throughout the area, as scattered showers and storms are possible. The SPC has nearly all of Central Alabama in a “marginal risk” for severe storms, with the threat being from damaging straight line winds. Highs will be in the mid 80s to at or near 90 degrees.

Unfortunately, the cold front that is stalled out over the area will actually lose its dynamic support and will diminish after slowly drifting southward. The focus of the shower and storm activity will mainly be along the I-85 corridor, highs will be in the lower to mid 80s for most.

TROPICAL TROUBLES: All eyes are on the Gulf as we are waiting to see where this system is going to track before we can really tell what affect it holds on our weather situation. Looking at the latest model runs, it appears the center of the low will move towards the Louisiana coastline, but most of the rainfall from the low will fall mainly north and northeast of the center. This will put the extreme southern portion of Alabama underneath a breezy atmosphere with intervals of rain and storms starting on Wednesday, and slowly moving northward but weakening as time progresses on Thursday and Friday. If your location is not affected by the tropical system, you will still have a risk for scattered showers and storms throughout the rest of the week. Highs will be in the mid to the upper 80s each day. Rainfall amounts from now through Friday night will be averaging between 2-4 inches, with some parts of extreme south Alabama receiving as much as 10 inches.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: There will be a steady risk for showers and storms throughout the weekend across Central Alabama. The latest GFS estimates has the area receiving between 0.5-1.5 inches of rain for both days. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, and any sunshine will be hard to come by.

Have a marvelous Monday!

Ryan