City Addresses Flooding Concerns

by Ellis Eskew

It’s a nightmare no one wants to live through, yet Joey King says it happens every time there is a big rain event.

His yard and guest house get full of water.

King attended the Montgomery city council meeting Tuesday evening hoping for some answers.

“I was very discouraged that it was not mentioned during the council meeting tonight, especially since we have a large amount of rain coming in later in the week and there is going to be more flooding. We canceled our vacation today because we can’t leave home because we know there will be water inside of our house again,” said King.

He did get to talk with his councilman Arch Lee.

“I hate it for him, I truly do. With that, to the extent that the city is looking into and doing everything we can to try to help the situation,” said Lee.

Another councilman reached out to King when he saw the pictures posted on social media.

William Green said the same thing as Lee.

“I’ve gotten several calls and we are looking into it to make sure we are doing everything we can on part of the city to try to eliminate or alleviate the burdens of flooding,” said Green.

We also talked to director of public works, Chris Conway.

“Downtown, older parts of the city, some of this infrastructure predates a lot of kind of your modern design standards and that sort of thing. So you just think about how old it is and its ability to do things is,” said Conway.

However, Lee says there may be some solutions in the future.

“Down the road, if we can figure out if some areas have small drains, and we can put in bigger drains to fix those issues. You know those are certainly things we can look at, have, and will continue to look at,” said Lee.

But after 28 years… King says he has little hope for the city addressing his flooding problem.

“I always get told the same thing… ‘we are going to look into this,'” said King.

King says Lee will meet with several residents Wednesday to try to address the flooding issue.