More Heavy Rainfall Ahead

by Shane Butler

Tropical Storm Cindy has developed and will be a big time rainfall producer for much of the deep south over the next several days. Around central and south Alabama it will be cloudy and wet with 3-6 inch rainfall potential. Many rivers and creeks will be filling up so caution is advised around those areas prone to flooding. Another threat from this tropical system will be strong to possibly severe storms. As Cindy moves inland and just to our NW, our area will be positioned in a region ripe for storm development. Some quick spin up tornadoes cannot be ruled out Thursday into Friday. One good thing about this systems will be the cloudy and rainy conditions keeping temps down with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s through Thursday. We get back into a typical hot and humid pattern with scat’d showers and t-storms over the weekend.