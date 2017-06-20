O.J. Simpson Parole Hearing Set for July 20

Posted:

by Rashad Snell

Imprisoned former football star O.J. Simpson has a parole hearing date next month in Nevada.

State Board of Parole Commissioners official David Smith said Tuesday the 70-year-old Simpson is due to appear July 20 before a panel of four parole commissioners who could approve his release Oct.1.

Simpson will be at the Lovelock Correctional Center, where he has been serving his nine-to-33 year sentence for armed robbery and kidnapping.

Commissioners will be in a hearing room in Carson City, and they will question Simpson by closed-circuit TV.

Simpson was acquitted in 1995 in Los Angeles in the killings of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman.

He was found guilty in Las Vegas in 2008 of orchestrating an armed confrontation in 2007 with two sports memorabilia dealers at a Las Vegas casino hotel.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Related Posts

EMA Officials Prepare for Flooding Threat
Selma Police Arrest Murder Suspect, Another Still ...
Lakers Trade D’Angelo Russell & Timofey...
Butler County Schools are Fighting Summer Learning...