Republican Senate Hopefuls to Meet in Debate

by Rashad Snell

Four of the Republicans vying for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ former Senate seat are facing off in a candidate forum.

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, former Chief Justice Roy Moore, Christian Coalition president Randy Brinson and state Sen. Trip Pittman will meet in a Tuesday evening debate in Oxford.

The current holder of the seat, Sen. Luther Strange, was invited to the forum but was unable to attend.

The debate is hosted by the Calhoun County Republican Club and will begin at 6 p.m. at the Oxford Civic Center. Calhoun County GOP officials said they invited five candidates out of the crowded GOP field because of space and time concerns.

