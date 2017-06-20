Union Springs Police Chief Reaps Big Benefits from FBI National Academy

by Danielle Wallace

Union Springs Police Chief Danny Jackson is the first officer from Bullock County to attend the FBI National Training. He says it was challenging yet worth it.

One of the biggest and challenging milestones is now behind Union Springs Police Chief Danny Jackson.

“Challenging academically and also physically,” says Jackson.

Chief Jackson had the chance to join more than 200 other officers at the FBI National Academy.

“It’s a process to go through to get accepted,” says Jackson.

The academy is a ten week training program aimed at helping officers sharpen their skills on the job.

“It gave me a different outlook on law enforcement altogether. I’ve been working in law enforcement over 27 years and it just took me to another level,” says Jackson.

For many officers, protecting their communities is tougher than ever before. It’s just one reason why Chief Jackson believes other officers should pursue this academy.

“We had classes on behavior science, forensic science, terrorism mindset,’ says Jackson.

As for his own department, Jackson is already working to implement what he learned in Union Springs.

“There’s so much resources that we could tap into as far as training and other things that we could use to better this department and this community.”

Jackson says very few officers attend the training, departments everywhere could reap big rewards after participating.

The FBI academy is held four times a year in Quantico, Virginia.