$5,000 Reward Offered for Info. Leading to Arrest in Gun Store Theft

by Rashad Snell

1/3 image (2)

2/3 image (1)

3/3 image





The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), the trade association for the firearms industry, are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for those responsible for the theft of firearms from the Gun Shoppe, a federal firearm licensee (FFL). The reward is being offered in conjunction with the Montgomery Police Department’s investigation into the June 19th theft.

On June 19, the Gun Shoppe at 2766 Bell Road, Montgomery, was burglarized and approximately 4 rifles were reported stolen to the Montgomery Police Department. ATF industry operations investigators are in the process of conducting an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.

ATF is offering the reward in the amount of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000. This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between the NSSF and ATF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers. ATF works closely with members of the firearm industry to curb the criminal acquisition and misuse of firearms.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the ATF at (800) ATF-GUNS (1-800-283-4867), CrimeStoppers (334) 215-STOP or the Montgomery Police Department (334) 625-2832. Information also can be sent to ATF via the mobile app www.reportit.com by using the Nashville field division as the location.

ATF reward poster

How to Report Info.