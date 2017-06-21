ALEA Encourages Parental Involvement to Prevent Underage Use of Alcohol, Tobacco

by Rashad Snell

Summer has officially arrived. Teens are out of school, giving them more free time – often at home alone or with friends. What is to stop them from consuming alcoholic beverages and tobacco products?

“Parental involvement is key,” said Lt. Darick Wilson, an Agent with the State Bureau of Investigation’s Alcohol/Tobacco Enforcement Division. “Some parents may not realize just how important a role they play in preventing underage use of alcohol and tobacco.”

An involved parent who communicates with his or her teen has a greater chance of making a positive impact on their teen, he said, adding that parents may find the following tips helpful during the summer break and throughout the year: