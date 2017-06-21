Another Round of Rain On The Way

by Elissia Wilson

As Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall along the Texas and Louisiana coast we will continue to see heavy rain at times and isolated thunderstorms in the River Region through Thursday. Heading into the weekend, we will warm back up into the upper 80s as we get some breaks in the clouds but scattered thunderstorms look likely for each afternoon.

Tonight: Periods of heavy rain with lows in the lower 70s.

Thursday: Rain continues along with scattered thunderstorms; expect highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Friday: A good chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon otherwise partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.