ASU Celebrates 150th Anniversary with Event at Birthplace in Marion

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Alabama State University kicks off its 150th anniversary celebration with an event at it’s historical birthplace in the city of Marion in Perry County.

Interim president Dr. Leon Wilson told members of the Marion Alumni Chapter that the university will work to have a greater presence in the city.

Alabama State grew out of the Lincoln Normal School in Marion which was founded in 1867 by a group of newly freed former slaves.

“We want to be sure that not only the legacy of the start of this university be ever before our students when they come, but we want to make sure that the presence of Alabama State in this hallowed ground, remains,” said Wilson.

Coretta Scott King, Jean Childs Young, wife of former UN Ambassador Andrew Young, civil rights martyr, Jimmie Lee Jackson and Odith Thelma Patton, mother of Bishop T. D. Jakes are just some of the notable alumni of the Lincoln School.