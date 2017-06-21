Impacts from Tropical Storm Cindy Continue Through Friday

by Ben Lang

Steady rainfall is expected to continue today due to rain bands from Tropical storm Cindy. A tornado watch has been issued for Covington County. Quick spin-ups are possible across south AL and the gulf coast today. The threat for some quick spin-up tornadoes may expand into other portions of Alabama as Cindy makes its way onshore in southeast Texas.

The steady rainfall will continue through much of tonight, with the highest rainfall amounts across southwest Alabama. Lows will be in the mid 70s. Rainfall is also likely for much of the area on Thursday as Cindy makes its way on shore. As the remnants of Cindy recurve towards the northeast, more rain and also the potential for spin-up tornadoes in the outer rain bands will exist, especially west of I-65. This potential continues into Friday.

The remnants of Cindy will move out of our Vicinity this weekend, but a rather moisture rich airmass will remain in place, so the chance for showers and storms continues. Models indicate we will finally start drying out a bit at the start of next week. Highs will return to near-normal and summery in the low 90s to begin next week.