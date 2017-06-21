Local Restaurant Shut Down After Horrific Health Code Violations

by Ellis Eskew

After a failing health score, a local Montgomery restaurant had to be shut down immediately by the health department.

The Old Selma Butcher Market received a 53 at its routine inspection. Anything below 60 is automatically shut down. Health officials say there was a long list of health code violations and extremely unsanitary conditions.

“There was sewage backing up in the kitchen, there was also flies and roaches throughout the kitchen and establishment as a whole,” said Melanie Boggan Assistant Director of the Montgomery County Health Department.

Boggan says the restaurant can try to improve their business, and if they meet standards, they can open back up.

We tried to contact the store management, but no one answered.