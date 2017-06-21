Report: ‘Scheme to Malign’ Superintendent Finalist

by Rashad Snell

An Alabama Department of Education report found there was a “scheme to malign” a leading candidate for state superintendent last year.

The Board of Education voted 6-1 Wednesday to accept the report after a contentious meeting where an accused member called it a “hack job.”

Former deputy superintendent Craig Pouncey was a finalist for the job, but lost to current Superintendent Michael Sentance. Before the 2016 vote, someone anonymously gave board members information accusing Pouncey of getting state staff to write his dissertation.

The report by a department attorney said a “proper investigation” would have shown quickly Pouncey innocent but some staff members let it linger. The report said board member Mary Scott Hunter publicly furthered the theme that Pouncey had ethical problems.

Hunter called the report’s conclusions “bizarre.”

