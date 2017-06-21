Unrecognizable Body Found in Trunk of Burning Car Identified as Birmingham Rapper

by Rashad Snell

A body found in the trunk of a burning car in Alabama has been identified as a local rapper.

Reports say the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim Tuesday as 32-year-old Paul Matthew Carter. Carter is better known as Bam Bam Carter.

Birmingham Police Sgt. Bryan Shelton says Carter’s body was discovered in the early morning hours of June 8, when firefighters were called to a car fire in Birmingham’s Ensley neighborhood. The body, found in the trunk of what appeared to be a four-door sedan, was unrecognizable.

Shelton says Carter was identified through dental records. He hadn’t been seen since two days prior to the discovery of his body.

No arrests have been announced in Carter’s slaying.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)