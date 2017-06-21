WNBA Bringing Back 3-Point Competition

by Rashad Snell

The WNBA is bringing back its 3-point contest to the All-Star Game.

For the first time since the 2009 All-Star Game, the league will have a 3-point shootout during halftime of the game on July 22 in Seattle.

The event will showcase six players, who will be determined at a later date.

The winner will receive a $10,000 donation to the charity of her choice. The contest will be similar to the NBA version, with each player taking 25 shots. The fifth rack will have balls each worth two points that can be placed in any of the locations of the other racks. The players will have one minute to shoot.

The 3-point shootout comes on the heels of a new voting format that allows players and media to join fans in the selection process for the starters.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)