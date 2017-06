Afternoon T-Storms Return

by Elissia Wilson

Tonight: A good chance of areas of scattered showers at times then mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.

Friday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon; expect highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy with highs near 90°.