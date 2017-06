Butler County Roads Closed Due to Water over Roadways

by Stefanie Hicks

Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn says several roads are closed in Butler County due to water over the roadways. He urges people to avoid these areas and drive carefully. Those roads include:

Bowden Road

Bolling Road

Ashley Road

Whittle Bridge Road

Cook Bridge Road

Tulip Road

North Garland Road

Hank Williams Road