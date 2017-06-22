Judge Roy Moore Issues Statement on Obamacare Repeal

by Rashad Snell

Today, Judge Roy Moore issued the following statement on the US Senate’s proposed legislation to repeal Obamacare:

“As I stated over a month ago, I will oppose any bill that does not fully repeal Obamacare. We knew from day one that the concept of Obamacare was doomed to fail just as socialized medicine has failed in every country where it has been implemented.

“Majority Leader McConnell and the Senate Republicans should not hoodwink the American people into thinking that Obamacare has been repealed by doing it in name only. We need to keep our word to the people who elected us last November.

“Federal intrusion into our healthcare system has reduced choices for consumers, lowered our quality of care, and has set our nation on a course to bankruptcy.

“The Senate should put forth a plan to repeal Obamacare and also repeal the McCarren-Ferguson Act of 1945. There is no place for the federal government to regulate private insurance plans.

“If we truly wanted to improve the system of healthcare insurance in this country, we should permit insurance companies to sell policies across state lines and encourage the creation of larger pools of coverage that would address the unique health issues faced by every individual.

“America’s healthcare system is the best in the world for a reason: free enterprise. Private sector competition improves consumer choice, quality of service, and innovation in every part of our economy. There is never a time to reject the time-tested power of freedom to improve life for everyone.”