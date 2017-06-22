Murder Victim’s Family Files Claim Against City of Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The family of a murder victim takes the first step in suing the city of Selma for his death.

Selma attorney Brandon Wooten says he filed a verified notice of claim earlier this week.

Wooten says the Estate of Rufus Williams is pursuing a civil claim against the city alleging wrongful death, gross negligence and other causes.

Williams was shot and killed about two months ago with a gun that was allegedly stolen from the Selma Police Department evidence vault.

“This young man was only 19 years old and of no fault of his own, suffered an untimely death which our belief is that this would not have occurred if there would have been sufficient practices in place with the Selma Police Department,” said Wooten.

A Selma Police Department evidence tech was arrested and charged for stealing guns from the vault — and selling them on the street and online.

City leaders say they won’t comment on potential litigation.

The theft has triggered joint investigations into the case by the Attorney General, the ATF and the FBI.