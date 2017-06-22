Tropical Storm Cindy Makes Landfall in Louisiana

by Rashad Snell

Tropical Storm Cindy has made landfall at 4:30 ET this morning, close to Cameron, Louisiana.

Heavy rain and gusty winds continue to batter southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana. Rainfall amounts between 2-3 inches have already been reported southeast of Houston, Texas, this morning close to the center of circulation. As the circulation continues onshore, gusty winds between 40-50 mph can be expected just to the east and northeast of the low pressure center.

Flooding rain continues to inundate Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and northwestern Georgia as the outer bands of Cindy and copious tropical moisture surge northward. Total rainfall amounts across southern Mississippi, southeastern Louisiana, southern Alabama, and the western panhandle of Florida will range from 4-8 inches for many, but isolated locations will receive upwards of 10 or more inches of rain for the duration of this system.

This will lead to potentially life-threatening flooding for many, especially across the low-lying areas. The heaviest rain will primarily be located across Alabama, Tennessee, the western Florida Panhandle, Louisiana, and eastern Texas. Additionally, isolated tornadoes will be possible across southern Louisiana and Mississippi today as the outer bands continue to move onshore.

Gusty winds can be expected near and just to the east of the low-level center. Winds will gust between 40-50 mph which can lead to downed power lines and some property damage. As Cindy progresses off to the north, winds will steadily subside as the storm weakens. Gusty winds can still be expected even into tonight and Friday as the circulation moves into the Tennessee Valley.

Heavy rainfall will move into Arkansas and Tennessee heading into Friday. Rainfall amounts of 4-8 inches can be expected, along with some stronger thunderstorms across northern Mississippi and Tennessee. Any of these thunderstorms can produce 2- to 3-inch-per-hour rainfall rates, leading to potential flash flooding.

Elsewhere across the Tropical Atlantic Basin, we are monitoring a few tropical waves, but none are anticipated to develop at this time.

_____

