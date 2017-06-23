MPD Makes Arrest in Taft Street Capital Murder Case

by Rashad Snell

The Montgomery Police Department has arrested a Montgomery man in connection with the death of Kevin Hinkle, 26, who was pronounced dead at Baptist Medical Center South after being transported to the hospital by a private citizen Monday evening, June 19.

MPD charged Michael Alexander, 23, with capital murder Friday, June 23, after he turned himself in to authorities. Alexander was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was being held without bond.

Because the circumstances and location of the shooting were unknown, MPD initially conducted a death investigation. That investigation developed rapidly when MPD received information Tuesday afternoon, June 20, indicating that the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of Taft Street. After locating the scene, MPD determined that the shooting constituted a homicide and transitioned to a homicide investigation.

MPD’s investigation further determined that the shooting stemmed from a person’s robbery involving the suspect and victim who were known to each other. MPD quickly identified Alexander as the shooting suspect. Police charged him with capital murder under §13A-5- 40(a)(2), Code of Alabama, “murder by the defendant during a robbery in the first degree or an attempt thereof committed by the defendant.”

No additional information is available for release in connection with this ongoing investigation.