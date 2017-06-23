Officials: Man Drowns While Trying to Save Children in Gulf

by Stefanie Hicks

A man has drowned during an attempt to rescue children swimming on the Gulf Coast of Alabama.

The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found an unresponsive 57-year-old man while responding to a call about 3:30 p.m. Friday at Fort Morgan. Al.com reports investigators later learned the man was trying to help several children who were in distress while swimming. Witnesses told investigators that he disappeared beneath the waves during the rescue attempt.

Capt. Steve Arthur says the children were ultimately rescued, but he didn’t know by whom.

Fort Morgan Fire Department personnel pulled the man, whose name has not been released, from the surf. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Arthur says the man was from the Dallas, Texas, area and visiting Alabama on vacation. He says the incident has been determined to be an accidental drowning.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)