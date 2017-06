Portions of Redland Road Closed

by Stefanie Hicks

Portions of Redland Road in Elmore County had to be closed due to heavy rains.

County officials say the road is closed between Highway 231 and Rifle Range Road until further notice.

Drivers can use Jasmine Hill Road to Willow Springs Road to access Redland Road, east of Rifle Range Road.

Highway department crews plan to work through the evening and weekend, in hopes to reopen the roadway prior to Monday morning rush hour traffic.