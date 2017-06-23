Second Suspect Arrested in January Selma Murder

by Rashad Snell

A suspect in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man in January has surrendered to police.

The Selma Times-Journal reports Demarcus Dillard, of Selma, turned himself in Wednesday on a capital murder charge related to the slaying of Nick Bell.

Lt. Tory Neely of the Selma Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division says Dillard is being held at the Dallas County Jail without bond.

Dillard is the second arrest in the case. Christopher Boswell, 18, faces the same charge for his alleged involvement in Bell’s death.

Neely says more arrests are possible.

Bell was found shot to death in the driver’s seat of a car at the back of a residence around noon on Jan. 14.

It was the city’s first homicide of 2017.

Information from: Times Journal

