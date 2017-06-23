Weekend Storms

by Elissia Wilson

As the remnants of Tropical Depression Cindy lift north and a cold front begins to drift south into Alabama, more showers and thunderstorms can be expected in the the River Region this weekend. By late Sunday afternoon the cold front will be south of our area leaving behind drier conditions for the start of next week.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s

Monday: Mostly sunny with highs in the lower 80s.