Some Pleasant Summer Days Ahead

by Ben Lang

Slightly cooler and drier air has been working into the area since last night’s cold front moved through. Dewpoints dropped into the upper 50s this afternoon with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. It will be refreshingly cool tonight under a clearing sky. Look for lows in the low to mid 60s.

The very nice weather continues Monday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, with abundant sunshine. Humidity will continue to be low for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Overnight lows through Wednesday morning will be in the low to mid 60s.

By Thursday, our surface wind flow will become southerly again, resulting in an increase of gulf moisture and humidity. By Thursday, we should settle into a typical summertime pattern, with the chance for isolated afternoon storms. Highs will be around 90° for Thursday through Sunday, with isolated to widely scattered showers and storms each afternoon. Overnight lows will again be warm and muggy by the end of the week, in the low 70s.