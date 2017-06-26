Capri Theater Board: No Siegelman Documentary Showing

Board decides it defames one of their own.

by Tim Lennox

Alabama News Network has learned the scheduled Montgomery showing of a documentary about the prosecution and jailing of former Alabama Governor Don Siegelman has been canceled.

Our sources say the non-profit Capri Theater’s board of directors believes the film defames a member of their board, Leura Canary, who was U.S. attorney when Siegelman was put on trial and convicted.

The documentary “Atticus v The Architect” was set for a June 8th afternoon showing. A group of Montgomery lawyers had paid to rent the theater for the showing on Saturday July 8th. No immediate comment from those lawyers.

You can watch the trailer for the documentary HERE.