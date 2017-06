Heavy Police Presence at a Home on Coral Lane in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is on the scene at a home on Coral Lane where there is a heavy police presence. So far, few details have been released about the situation.

Police have scheduled a news conference for 4:30 this afternoon. Alabama News Network will carry it Live on our Facebook page and have full coverage on the air at 5, 5:30 and 6 p.m. on CBS 8 and ABC Montgomery.