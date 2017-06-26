Husband and Wife Accused of Stealing More Than 100 Guns in Andalusia

by Alabama News Network Staff

Andalusia police say a husband and wife are facing charges of stealing more than 100 guns from Fletcher’s Outdoors.

Police say Timothy DuBose and Claudia DuBose are charged with first-degree theft of property. Police say store management noticed discrepancies in the book used to track gun purchases. Police say the thefts involved rifles, shotguns and pistols, as well as ammunition, scopes, other equipment and fishing gear.

Police say some of the stolen items were recovered from the couple’s home.

Police say Timothy DuBose also faces federal charges. Agents with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were involved in the investigation.