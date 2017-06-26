Macon Co. Jailer, Investigator Arrested

by Alabama News Network Staff

Macon Co. Sheriff Andre Brunson has confirmed to Alabama News Network that a jailer and an investigator have both been arrested on various charges.

Brunson says jailer Andrew Dixon has been fired after being arrested on four counts of custodial sex abuse. Brunson says court documents say he had sex with four women in the jail.

Brunson says investigator Jason Whitt has been fired after being charged with two counts of bribery. Brunson says Whitt took money from suspects in exchange for lesser charges.