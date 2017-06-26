MPS Superintendent Announces Retirement

by Rashad Snell

After 41 years of serving the children of Montgomery Public Schools in various capacities as a teacher, school level administrator, central office administrator and superintendent, Margaret Allen announced her retirement today in an emailed letter to MPS employees.

In her announcement she shared with staff that she has attempted to retire before.

“I have attempted retirement at least three times in my career and none of the attempts were successful,” Allen wrote. “I think I’m here now. I confess that after much consideration, the only recourse I could settle on was to just do it.”

She considers her career to have been successful and completely rewarding as she engaged in seven different roles beginning as a teacher’s aide while in college. Mrs. Allen’s love for children and commitment to their growth and development is widely known. She is a well-respected educator who believes in serving God and man with fervor.

MPS Board President Robert Porterfield called Superintendent Allen a champion for children.

“We appreciate the time and service Mrs. Allen gave to children over four decades,” said Porterfield. “Children are always at the focus of everything she did. She loved every child in our system. She did a remarkable job with the very limited resources that are available to us. We will miss her and wish her well in her retirement.”

(The complete text of the letter is HERE.)