94 Years Old and Going Strong

by Andrew James

As soon as you walk through the front door of Belk at Eastdale Mall one of the first faces you’ll probably see is that of Frances Tidwell, but most people just call her Miss Nita. Miss Nita is one of the designer handbag specialists at the store.

It’s not everyday that you see a 94-year-old clocking 30-hour work weeks, and that often leads to a question from anyone who meets Miss Nita.

“They’ll say, what’s your secret? I say stay busy and keep moving,” she explained.

Other Belk employees say Miss Nita is great to have around and she keeps everyone motivated.

“If she can do it at 94 then they feel like at the little age they’re at they should be able to do it too,” explained Dorothy Boykin.

So if you’re looking for a new handbag or just want to meet someone who will definitely brighten your day, give Miss Nita at Belk’s a visit, you won’t regret it.