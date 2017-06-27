Alabama is only the 27th Most Patriotic State?
WalletHub says it's so!
The website WalletHub came up with the rankings…they list Virginia as the most patriotic and New Jersey as the least.
The states to the East and West of Alabama rank higher.
|Top 20 Most Patriotic States
|1
|Virginia
|11
|Maine
|2
|Alaska
|12
|South Dakota
|3
|Wyoming
|13
|New Hampshire
|4
|South Carolina
|14
|Oklahoma
|5
|Colorado
|15
|Kansas
|6
|Washington
|16
|Nebraska
|7
|Hawaii
|17
|Maryland
|8
|Idaho
|18
|Utah
|9
|Georgia
|19
|Arizona
|10
|North Carolina
|20
|Mississippi
Read the rankings for all of the states HERE.