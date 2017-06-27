Federal District Court Issues Opinion in Prison Mental Healthcare Lawsuit

by Rashad Snell

Today, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama issued an opinion addressing the claims asserted by certain inmates regarding the provision of mental healthcare within the Alabama Department of Corrections.

In 2014, the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Alabama Disabilities Advocacy Program instituted this case, challenging various aspects of the ADOC system. A non-jury trial over the mental healthcare suit began in December of 2016 and concluded after two-months of testimony and other evidence presented by inmates, mental health care professionals, the ADOC’s mental health provider and representatives from the Department of Corrections.

Throughout the course of this case, Commissioner Jeff Dunn has repeatedly affirmed the Department’s commitment to the provision of necessary mental health services to inmates in the custody of the Department of Corrections. Nothing about this opinion will alter this commitment.

Commissioner Dunn and his staff are reviewing the court’s lengthy opinion with legal counsel to determine the next steps his department will take in the case.

Speaking in response to the Order, Commissioner Dunn said, “This order will require a broader conversation with our state leadership about how we can responsibly address the challenges facing the department. While portions of the trial focused upon issues related to mental health care, it also highlighted many of the other challenges facing the department like our outdated facilities and our long-standing needs in the area of security. We look forward to having an open and frank conversation with our state leadership about how to make meaningful investments into our department to ensure the safety of our staff, the security of our facilities and the well-being of those in our care.”